Cooper described Forest’s injury situation as "a mixed bag", with striker Chris Wood "out for the season".

He added: "Serge [Aurier], Andre [Ayew] and [Gustavo] Scarpa] picked up some injuries over the break as well. At same time, Taiwo [Awoniyi] is back in full training as is Cheikhou [Kouyate]."

They are monitoring Brennan Johnson "day-to-day" after he pulled out of the Wales squad: "It’s ongoing. It’s a bit inconclusive in terms of his availability for a three-game week, like some of the other guys. But that’s normal at this stage of the season."

He is relishing the final 11 games: "Every team is playing for something and that’s the beauty of the Premier League. We wanted these moments and have worked so hard for them. It was never going to be any different for us. Now we need to relish the challenge and thrive on it."

On what separates teams at this stage of the season: "It’s about really focusing on ourselves. It’s in our own hands so we do not have to rely on others. It’s a tense time of the season but that's what we want. We’re in a good position and we have got to make the most of being in control."