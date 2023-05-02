S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was a strange feeling walking out of Craven Cottage after Sunday's defeat to Manchester City, where everyone was strangely positive and upbeat, despite losing.

That is of course, the consequence of playing Manchester City, where expectations are so low, a narrow 2-1 loss is actually an all right result.

Even though we played well, Fulham paid a heavy price injury-wise on Sunday, with Tim Ream suffering a broken arm, and Andreas Pereira taken to hospital after a horrible fall on his ankle. Both will almost certainly be out for the season, and probably a significant period of the summer.

For Marco Silva, it's going to be a selection headache to solve.

Tim and Andreas are the only two players to have started every league game, and Tim had played every minute until he limped off.

Tim has a direct replacement in Issa Diop, but Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo's minutes together at centre-back have been very limited.

Andreas doesn't have a like-for-like replacement, but I imagine Tom Cairney will step into midfield. While obviously I would never have wanted to see it happen in these circumstances, it will be great for Tom to get some starts under his belt.

He looked very classy against Manchester City and it would be lovely to see him shine in those final five matches.