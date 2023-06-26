Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will allow 11 players to leave Old Trafford this summer as he bids to raise more than £100m to help transform his squad. (Sun, external)

Manchester United have made contact with 28-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a proposed move to the club. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

United are also looking at Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Utrecht's USA international Taylor Booth, 22, after failing to make progress with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount. (ESPN, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column