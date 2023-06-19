The 2023-24 Premier League season is nearly here.

Would you recruit anyone for next season? Who would make your line-up?

We asked you for your ideal Brighton starting XIs for the opening game.

Here are your thoughts:

James: Joao Pedro should start, along with Milner and Lallana in midfield. Dunk and Webster should play in defence and the manager should start Sanchez in goal!

Harrison: I think that Brighton will use the classic 4-2-3-1 as we like to play a possession-style of football. I think the following 11 will start (depending on transfers): GK: Steele, RB: Veltman, CB: Dunk, CB: Webster, LB: Estupiñan, CDM: Caicedo, CDM: Gross, CM: Milner, LW: Mitoma, ST: Ferguson, RW: March.

Daniel: My starting XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Milner, Dahoud, Mitoma, Buonanotte, Enciso, Pedro.

Frank: I expect RDZ to stick with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. If we sign Colwill, he will partner Dunk in central defence. Estupinan, Lamptey, Gross, Gilmour, March, Mitoma, Enciso and Ferguson will start a lot of games. I'm not sure if RDZ will throw his new signings straight in.

Luke: Guaranteed to play: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gilmour, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson.