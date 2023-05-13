'Morelos will be fondly remembered - Beale'

Rangers manager Michael Beale thinks Alfredo Morelos will be fondly remembered as a player who delivered value for money since his £800,000 signing from Helsinki in 2017 despite the 26-year-old Colombia striker being poised to leave for free this summer. (The National), external

Rangers are not yet in official talks with Greek club Aris Thessaloniki over Honduras winger Luis Palma despite reports from Greece and Scotland but do have an interest in the 23-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Former Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun, who is much admired the current Ibrox manager Michael Beale, has left Queens Park Rangers after less than a year at Loftus Road. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller is on the lookout for his next coaching opportunity despite suffering a series of setbacks early on in his managerial career. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

