Kyogo & Maeda drop to Celtic bench

Manager Ange Postecoglou makes three changes to the Celtic line-up that started last Sunday's title-clinching win at Tynecastle.

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, who was taken off during the 2-0 win over Heart of Midlothian with a shoulder issue, drops to the bench along with fellow Japan forward Daizen Maeda.

They are replaced with Liel Abada and Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Meanwhile, Scotland left-back Greg Taylor makes way for Alexandro Bernabei, who makes his first start in over two months, and winger James Forrest returns to the bench from long-term injury.