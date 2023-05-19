He hopes to have striker Che Adams back for the game, but defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Romain Perraud (ankle), Juan Larios (thigh) and Mohammed Salisu (groin) will not play again this season.

In terms his future, he said there is going to be a review at the end of season, but added that he has not had any further conversations.

When asked about relegation, Selles replied: " It hasn’t been easy from the very beginning, but it is what it is and we cannot change the reality. It is just about how you refocus now in the situation for the next two games."

On losing players, he said: "It cannot be avoided that some of the players will leave the club, especially with relegation."

Asked about the job Brighton counterpart Roberto de Zerbi has been doing, Selles said: "The football in possession he practises is a really good one. It is a little bit different from what people are used to."

On who would be his manager of the season, he said: "I think the best manager is number one in the league."