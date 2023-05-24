Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On the importance of getting the point needed for Champions League qualification: "If you make that question you already have your answer. If we want to compete with the best, then we have to be in the Champions League."

When asked if United are ahead of schedule, he said: "First, we have to win the game tomorrow and get the job done. Then it's about judgement from others if it's a good, bad or normal performance."

He rejected suggestions Anthony Martial is on his way out this summer: "No. If you are not available, you can't score. When he was available we played better."

He gave a fitness update on Marcus Rashford: "Yesterday, he returned to training, he looks quite fit but we have to see today what is the outcome of the training."

He gave a strange answer to a question about reported interest in Neymar: "When we have news we will tell you."

