'Europa League is a realistic opportunity for Liverpool'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Liverpool are looking more resilient despite another unconvincing Premier League win.

Wednesday's 1-0 win over Fulham means Jurgen Klopp's side have now won their last five games, with four of those being by a one-goal margin.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We’ve seen a slightly different, more resilient Liverpool. This is a side that potentially would have lost or drawn this game earlier in the season.

"The performances probably aren’t what Jurgen Klopp would want and what Liverpool fans are expecting, but they are getting results.

"They are keeping a faint hope of fourth place open, fifth place Europa League is a realistic opportunity for them now.

"The results at this time of the season are something he has been looking for because performances earlier on in the season weren’t anything like [what he wanted].

"On the whole Liverpool didn’t really click into top gear. It was a little bit flat inside Anfield and Fulham came here, had a plan, created opportunities and Liverpool needed their goalkeeper to keep them in the game."

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam added: "You can’t rule it out. The game against Brighton is huge for Manchester United if they want top four. If they win that I think they have sealed that position.

"I don’t think it’s about this season for Liverpool, it’s about next season. If they can get the Europa League, build some momentum, win some football matches between now and the end of the season to have a feelgood factor, they can build on that. They don’t want the season to peter out and end up a drab season. See what happens, in case something happens ahead of them and if it does they are ready to pounce."

Did you know?

Liverpool gained their first Premier League win against Fulham since March 2019, ending a run of three games without a victory against the west London side.

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last eight home games in all competitions (nine goals), the longest scoring run by a Liverpool player at Anfield since Luis Suárez in January 2014 (also eight).

