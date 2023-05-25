Furuhashi gets Japan recall alongside Hatate & Maeda

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been recalled by Japan after nine months in the international wilderness saw him miss the World Cup.

Midfielder Reo Hatate, who won his sole cap in March last year, has also been handed a recall and forward Daizen Maeda retains his place for friendlies against El Salvador and Peru next month.

Scottish Premiership player of the year Furuhashi, 28, has scored 25 goals in 35 games this season as Celtic retained the title and League Cup and close in on the treble.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said: "I called him up because he's getting results and making his presence felt.

"I expect him to score goals. I expect him to go for goal and create chances."