Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's final Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is keen to help Ivan Toney during his suspension from football: "Now we have everything in place, we will put the plan together to do our best to support Ivan. I'm with Gareth Southgate who made a fantastic point - if you want to rehabilitate people, you give them education."

He has relished proving people wrong: "I don't think there was one expert who had us in the top 10 before the season. It's a fantastic achievement which maybe does not get rated enough."

His moment of the season: "Josh Dasilva's first Premier League goal. It was very touching. I've worked with him for a long time and we like to see people succeed and create special things together."

On having to beat champions Manchester City to reach the Europa Conference League: "I'm a big dreamer. We just need to beat the best team in the world. It's a massive mountain but at home, with these players, everything is possible in football."

On how to round the season off well: "I hope Sunday is going to be a celebration of football. We are playing at home and we've had a fantastic season. Let's do everything we can to finish off on a high."

