Nathan Ashurst, Rochdale: Everyone says that City need a striker. I'm against that. We have Jesus to play up front as well as Foden, Sterling and Mahrez just to name a few. Not to forget that we have young gems such as Palmer who is capable of playing striker as we have seen! I think the key is to keep hold on to our players rather than bring anyone in.

Les Ingham, Shelton: Running away with it with no striker and a relatively small albeit, world class squad. I would look into Saka as a Pep-style inverted left footed Cancelo, Bellingham as long term replacement for Gundo and possibly Ferna. I would take Haaland if we had to have a number nine.

Waasil Sidik, Milton Keynes: I think that losing Aguero and with Torres now gone too, I feel we need a new forward attacking player. I personally want Haaland because he is the world's biggest young prospect and is a great player. It's clear he wants a move from Dortmund and I think under Pep, he will really shine and develop even more into a world class star than he already is.

Washington Stiglitz, Botswana: We need a proper striker. Haaland will be the best choice since Aguero and can be a long-term addition and instant hit. Kane we can forget about him since Hotspur isn't looking to make any business with us.

