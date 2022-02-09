Burnley 'will still believe' they can escape relegation trouble

Burnley "will still believe" they can get out of trouble at the bottom of the table after a promising second-half performance against Manchester United, according to former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

After falling behind in the first half, Burnley came back after the break and equalised through Jay Rodriguez, and Osman says they were the more likely winners.

"If the game had gone on for another 20 minutes, I could have seen Burnley winning," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They worked out how to thwart Manchester United and were a different team in the second half.

"Wout Weghorst looked a real handful and Burnley have only lost eight games this season, drawing 11. In him, they may have a striker who's capable of helping them turn draws into wins.

"They will still believe with their games in hand they can get out of this."

Listen to full discussion from 21'03 on BBC Sounds

How are you feeling about the fight against relegation after last night's draw, Burnley fans? Let us know