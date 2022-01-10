Your views on United's transfer window

We've been asking what business you are hoping to see Manchester United do in the January transfer window.

Here are some of your views so far:

Nicholas: United really need a LONG overdue sorting out of the deadwood at the club. Solskjaer started the work and many left. However, somehow players like Jones are still here though, plus the Lingard and Van de Beek situations need to be sorted among others. In terms of buys, then Declan Rice is the dream but unlikely, otherwise a pressing CF would be good.

Ortega: United need to get back to their roots - homegrown players from the academy. Big money signings don't mean good results. For instance, all these defenders we've purchased, and Jones comes in and does a great job. We need the players who care about the club and fans, not money.

Jeff Street: Man Utd need a defensive midfielder such as Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips. Any one of those two players would transform United by giving them a good defensive base.

Mike Smith-Hughes: Some great additions in Sancho and Varane but centre midfield needs a leader to break up play - a Roy Keane/Robson type player would allow the team to flourish. Paul Pogba is just not good enough. He can be a makeweight - sell him and get a Rice, Phillips or Ndidi, though January may prevent those players being allowed to move.

Have your say over here