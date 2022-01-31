BBC Sport

Your deadline day hopes for Villa

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Aston Villa so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Steven Gerrard.

Damien: When the summer window closed our squad was clearly in need of a central defensive midfielder. Nakamba’s injury after some good performances emphasised this need. Tuanzebe’s loan ending left us short at centre-back. So we’ve signed an attacking midfielder, a left back, a back-up goalkeeper and a promising (but young) defender. Guess what we still need?

Seb: As a young Villa fan at only 13 I have experienced something I believed I would never see in Coutinho coming in. Digne is also in my opinion a great signing. Now the only player I would like to see come in would be a central defensive midfielder other than that I think it's been a fantastic transfer window. Very exciting time to be a Villa fan.

