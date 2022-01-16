Liverpool v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Liverpool make two changes from the the team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final in midweek as James Milner and Takumi Minamino make way for Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.