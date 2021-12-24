Who could Brighton sign in January?
With the January transfer about to open, here are two players who could potentially move to the Amex.
Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz has been in sensational goalscoring form this season as Blackburn have mounted a surprise bid for a return to the Premier League. It seems only a matter of time before the former Nottingham Forest man is a top-flight player. His contract is up in the summer, although the club do hold a one-year option, so he could be available at a good price.
Wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship when coming on for Poland in the summer.
A two-way battle between Liverpool and Brighton looks likely to take place in January, for a player who is rated at £10m.