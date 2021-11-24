Manchester United fan Scott Saunders of 90Min and The Promised Land podcast has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the impact goalscorer Jadon Sancho made in Tuesday's 2-0 win at Villarreal.

He told the Football Daily podcast: "When Sancho does get the ball, he does carry it, he’s prepared to play and take people on. It's just not been happening for him. He’s not found his place in the team yet, although he did start in this game in the position I think he was bought for.

"He was one of the best players all night. The fact he was willing to carry the ball, take it forward and create things was something United really needed.

"He can take confidence from that. I think it will be a big thing going forward as he is such a talented lad."

