Southampton v Leicester: What does the form show?
- Published
So far in 2021, Southampton have lost six of their seven midweek Premier League games. They have conceded 25 goals in the seven games, including a 9-0 loss at Manchester United in February.
Leicester City have both scored and conceded in their last 13 Premier League away games – only Blackburn have had a longer such run (14 between May 2011 and February 2012).
Southampton’s home games have seen fewer goals scored than any other side in the Premier League this season (nine), with Saints scoring five and conceding four in their six fixtures at St Mary’s so far.