Southampton v Tottenham: Team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could have Nathan Tella available if he returns a negative Covid test.

However, defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still in self-isolation so miss out.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Ryan Sessegnon remain on the sidelines, while Giovani lo Celso is a doubt with a calf injury.

The likes of Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil could be handed starts by head coach Antonio Conte.

