Klopp says Sadio Mane has not yet returned from winning Afcon with Senegal but team-mate Mo Salah, who he beat in the final on Sunday, is available: "Mo is obviously very disappointed. Losing a final is always really hard, especially in that manner, but he’s happy to be back and will deal with it."

The German is pleased but not surprised with how his players have stepped up in the absence of Mane and Salah this month: "We have so many young players who are absolutely great and their future is bright. For the rest, they are all Liverpool players and to be a Liverpool player you have to be outstanding. This may be the best January we have had since I came here."

Forward Luis Diaz has settled in well since his arrival from Porto: "He has enjoyed it a lot. You can see already how he fitted in against Cardiff positionally and did what we wanted. This is only the start."

He also praised defender Joel Matip as "one of the best free transfers ever" for Liverpool.