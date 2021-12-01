Wolves 0-0 Burnley - Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage talking to Match of the Day: “In the end with the way we played and the chances we created we deserve at least one goal. This is the Premier League. We played against a hard team with how they play. The good points were that when we had the ball we played our game and when we didn’t we played better than them. Sometimes you have to play in that way and be more aggressive and win the duals and today we did that. It is one more point and I am not disappointed with the players – I am happy because they did everything we planned and asked them to do.

“It is like how we played the season – we played four or five games with not many goals and then we scored a lot of the goals. At the other end we have three clean sheets. It is important for people to understand how we play the game.

“I am very happy with Adama Traore today. In my head I wanted him to pass to Raul Jimenez [when he hit the bar in the first half] but once he had the touch he needed to shoot, he’d took the defender out of the way and he did everything he could to score. He played very well inside and that is something we are working on with him. It was the sort of Adama us and the fans want to see.”