Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Unlike some in the bottom half of the table, the January transfer window was rather quiet for Southampton. With no senior incomings or outgoings in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad, the Saints will tackle the final 16 games with the same players they had at the end of summer.

Ten points clear of 18th-placed Newcastle, and a squad full of depth and talent thanks to shrewd summer acquisitions, Ralph Hasenhuttl seemed to believe there was no need to make late moves.

Southampton have had success in this window with Charlie Austin, Manolo Gabbiadini and current starter Kyle Walker-Peters all useful - but not every January transfer has worked.

Loan deals for Filip Djuricic, Eljero Elia and Takumi Minamino were underwhelming yet hardly disastrous, but a 2018 deal ensured no panic buys would be authorised for the foreseeable future.

Under pressure after winning just four of 25 games, manager Mauricio Pellegrino was given £19m to bring in striker Guido Carrillo from Monaco. The Argentine didn’t score in seven appearances, departing on a free in 2020. Southampton have not made a permanent signing in January since.

A minority of Saints fans were unhappy not to break this trend, or at the least, a fresh face wasn’t brought in on loan. Despite this, the majority are happy a signing wasn’t made for the sake of it and are instead hopeful for the summer.

