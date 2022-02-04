James to miss Club World Cup

Reece James will miss Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign after not recovered from his hamstring injury in time.

The 22-year-old hasn't featured since he suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw with Brighton in December and won't be part of the squad to travel to Abu Dhabi after Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Reece is not in team training yet, so he's not available this weekend.

"The diagnosis was straight away that it's a big injury, and from there we need to be patient. It's a hamstring, it's always tricky and he's a very physical player.

"Unfortunately, he then caught the flu and that was a setback in the last few days of his process in coming back to the team."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss Saturday's match, while Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva are unavailable after international duty.

When asked if he was frustrated by Chelsea's lack of business in the January transfer window, Tuchel said: "No frustration, because I was also calm and there was no frustration because I know what kind of quality we would need to add to a very strong and a good group.

"It's also my job to find solutions when we have injuries. We tried and had ideas, but in the end we stick to what we have and we are happy with it."