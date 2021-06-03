Bukayo Saka has described his first goal for England as "probably the biggest moment of my career so far".

Saka got the winner as the Three Lions edged past Austria in a warm-up game for the European Championship.

In doing so, the 19-year-old became the third teenager to score for England while playing for Arsenal, after Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"You dream of that as a kid - scoring for your country, coming through the age groups with England - so to now do it here and score for the seniors is an amazing feeling," said Saka.

"I hope I can have this feeling many more times."

