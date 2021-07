Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace had a busy weekend with back-to-back friendlies.

On Friday, Palace were beaten by League Two side Stevenage - although the Eagles had to play with 10 men for 81 minutes after Jake O'Brien was sent off.

Then, 24 hours later, a stronger Palace side saw off League One Ipswich Town, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the only goal.

See how the Eagles have been preparing for the 2021-22 season in pictures