Pep keeps it brief

Published

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola kept the broadcast section of his news conference pretty brief before Saturday's visit of Norwich.

The key points were:

  • He's not talking transfers and would be happy with the squad if the transfer window shut now;

  • Kevin De Bruyne faces a late fitness test, but Ilkay Gundogan should be good to go;

  • The team is in a better place than this time last week, and he isn't panicking after losing on the opening day to Spurs. 37 games, 111 points;

  • He's a big fan of Norwich's Daniel Farke and describes him as an "exceptional manager".

And for those who saw it, I wasn't late as Pep highlighted, I was merely seeking clarification on one of his answers! Who doesn't love Zoom?!