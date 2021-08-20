Pep keeps it brief
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola kept the broadcast section of his news conference pretty brief before Saturday's visit of Norwich.
The key points were:
He's not talking transfers and would be happy with the squad if the transfer window shut now;
Kevin De Bruyne faces a late fitness test, but Ilkay Gundogan should be good to go;
The team is in a better place than this time last week, and he isn't panicking after losing on the opening day to Spurs. 37 games, 111 points;
He's a big fan of Norwich's Daniel Farke and describes him as an "exceptional manager".
And for those who saw it, I wasn't late as Pep highlighted, I was merely seeking clarification on one of his answers! Who doesn't love Zoom?!