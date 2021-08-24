'Commanding' Henderson one of two picked by Garth
Liverpool made it two wins from two games with their 2-0 victory over Burnley - and their fine display has been reflected by two Reds players making it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Liverpool and England international didn't just spray the ball around Anfield with extraordinary precision, but produced a simply exquisite ball for Sadio Mane to score Liverpool's second goal. It's been a long time since I've seen a full-back strike a ball so cleanly with both feet.
Jordan Henderson: The Liverpool captain was back in the side against Burnley and dictating play in the middle of the park like Andre Previn used to conduct the London Symphony Orchestra. Henderson was at his commanding best.