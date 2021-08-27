Team news: Burnley v Leeds

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra will return from respective toe and groin problems on Sunday.

Aaron Lennon rejoined the club this week, starting Wednesday's game against Newcastle, so could face his old side.

Leeds United remain without Robin Koch, who is again sidelined by a pelvic issue.

Diego Llorente made his comeback from injury in Tuesday's win over Crewe and could come back into contention.

Who makes your Burnley team this weekend?

Pick and share your Leeds XI here