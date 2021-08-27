Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

On the 11-year anniversary of Troy Deeney scoring his first Watford goal, the club captain was left out of the squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace this week. It was an indicator that he had probably played his last game for the club and a rather sour end to a wonderful Hornets career for the striker.

Only three players have scored more goals for Watford than Deeney. He also has more than 400 League and cup appearances, putting him in the all-time top ten list.

He captained the side to two Premier League promotions, albeit the second time he was more of an influence off the pitch. At his peak he scored 15 goals in his first Premier League season.

Deeney's much-celebrated breakaway goal against Leicester, which took Watford to the Championship play-off final in 2013, is probably the most memorable ever scored by a Hornet.

He has had many highs and lows at Vicarage Road but has always cared deeply about the club.

But his time had to come to an end at some stage and if Deeney does leave, which now seems certain, then he leaves as a legend. And he deserves the departure to be amicable.