Micah Richards, former England defender speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

Ferran Torres has caught my eye in the number nine position because of his running in behind. He's not got the same hold up play as a Romelu Lukaku, he's not got that strength, but he's very intelligent, he got two goals at the weekend.

Man City won the league by 12 points last season. I understand that City fans want a striker, but I don't think it's the end of the world that they haven't signed one. Man City, nine times out of ten, play the opposition off the park. Sometimes, in the latter stages of the Champions League last season, teams have found them out a little and they've not had a plan B.

Look at Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, in the box those strikers have a knack of knowing where to be, what touch to take, when to chip. That's all City are lacking at the moment, that world-class striker that you know is going to get you 25 goals per season.

Head this way for the full episode of the Monday Night Club