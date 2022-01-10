Brighton were made to work hard for their win which maintains the momentum after an impressive festive programme earned them seven points from three games.

At one stage they were heading out but, after West Brom were reduced to 10 men, Jacob Moder levelled and Neal Maupay capitalised in extra time to win it.

After putting out a weakened side in the fifth-round defeat at Leicester last season, manager Graham Potter is hopeful of going further this year.

"Their keeper has pulled off some saves but our quality has shone through and we're delighted to go through," he said.

"Of course it would be nice to have a cup run."