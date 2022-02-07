Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard's arrival has been warmly welcomed by Everton fans who have been venting their anger against the club's hierarchy in recent weeks.

Everton's instant improvement also helped the mood, ending this comfortable win looking much more composed and assured than in the recent toxic weeks.

The sound of rousing cheers and Lampard fist-pumping in front of the fans at the final whistle added to the mood of celebration.

This was a disappointing display from Brentford, who rarely threatened apart from a brief spell after Everton's second goal when Ivan Toney - so important to all of their ambitions this season - pulled one back.

They looked flat and short on ideas but the arrival of Christian Eriksen will be coming at exactly the right time for manager Thomas Frank and his players, who need a lift.

They must now focus their attentions on Premier League survival and profit from the points they picked up early in the season.