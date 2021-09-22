Spurs and Kane must improve in tricky tie

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham fans are craving a cup so this is a very tricky tie.

The pressure is mounting on Nuno Espirito Santo after two consecutive 3-0 defeats.

On Tuesday, the Spurs manager told the fans things will get better. “My message is clear: we are working very hard and the players are committed to it," he said.

"We are positive. It's about trying to build during the competition. We don't have too much time on the training ground. The players are committed. We are going to gel. We are going to play better and things will improve."

One player who needs to improve is Harry Kane.

His only goals in Tottenham colours this season have come in the Europa Conference League. He looks a totally different player to the one who scored 23 goals in 35 league games last term. Kane is expected to lead the line tonight with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura both out.

It’s the start of a big few days for the north London club. Spurs need a win and they need to put in a good performance too, especially before they head to Arsenal on Sunday.