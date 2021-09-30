Potter on injuries, Arsenal and Arteta

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:

Yves Bissouma is "making progress" and a decision will be made closer to Saturday’s match, but fellow midfielder Steven Alzate won’t be available after suffering an ankle injury against Crystal Palace;

Striker Danny Welbeck is seeing a specialist about his hamstring issue;

Dutch defender Joel Veltman has been "important" since his summer arrival, "a model professional and a great guy" who has "adapted well to a new league, a new club and a new country," Potter says;

He expects a "tough game" against Arsenal: “You can see the quality Arsenal have, fantastic young players, very organised”;

On the challenges faced by Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta, Potter says: “It’s never a straight line, sometimes you get setbacks and things happen, sometimes from the outside you don’t know what happens and you have to deal with that”;

He points out that “Arsenal have won a major trophy under Mikel" (the 2020 FA Cup), "which is not easy to do.”

