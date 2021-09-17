Watford 0-2 Wolves: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Wolves secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Watford in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Wolves players:
Hwang Hee-chan (3)
Marcal (2)
Joao Moutinho (1)
So which Watford and Wolves players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out