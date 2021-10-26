How Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Blues reach this stage of the competition?

European involvement meant Thomas Tuchel's side did not enter until the third round and they had a tough challenge as they hosted Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

After a goalless first half, Timo Werner put Chelsea ahead but Cameron Archer equalised 10 minutes later as the game finished 1-1 and went to penalties.

In the shootout, Villa's Ashley Young struck the crossbar before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved their third spot-kick from Marvelous Nakamba to hand the advantage to the home side. Chelsea's Ben Chilwell struck the bar, but Reece James made no mistake to seal the Blues' progress as they won 4-3.

Chelsea have lifted the League Cup five times, most recently in 2015, but lost in the 2019 final to Manchester City and have gone out at the fourth-round stage in both of the past two seasons.