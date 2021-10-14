BBC Sport

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Published

  • After an 11-game winless run in Premier League London derbies, Crystal Palace won their last such match 3-0 against Tottenham. The Eagles haven’t won consecutive league derby matches since April 2017, which included a 3-0 win against Arsenal.

  • Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League home games (one lost), as many as they had in their previous 15 at Emirates Stadium combined.

  • Coming into this weekend’s games, no side has conceded more first-half goals in the Premier League than Arsenal (six). However, no other team have scored fewer goals before half-time than Crystal Palace this term (one).