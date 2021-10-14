Arsenal v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?
After an 11-game winless run in Premier League London derbies, Crystal Palace won their last such match 3-0 against Tottenham. The Eagles haven’t won consecutive league derby matches since April 2017, which included a 3-0 win against Arsenal.
Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League home games (one lost), as many as they had in their previous 15 at Emirates Stadium combined.
Coming into this weekend’s games, no side has conceded more first-half goals in the Premier League than Arsenal (six). However, no other team have scored fewer goals before half-time than Crystal Palace this term (one).