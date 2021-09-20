Milner: I remember this player playing for Newcastle United and thinking he's a grafter. By the time he got to Aston Villa he had become a driving force but what he achieved at Manchester City surprised the hell out of me.

However, as a Liverpool player, James Milner has been a giant. Not only was he instrumental in seeing Jurgen Klopp's safe transition into Liverpool Football Club as his captain, but Klopp is now repaying the dedication he has shown to him and the club by retaining his services when they didn't really have to. Against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, we all saw why.

Mane: Crystal Palace must be sick of the sight of Sadio Mane. Not only did he score his 100th Liverpool goal on Saturday, but he's now scored in nine consecutive appearances against the south Londoners. His latest strike was a trademark finish by the Senegalese hitman. The ball was parried by Vicente Guaita from a Mohamed Salah header but Mane was on to the rebound like the rapier he is in such circumstances.

Read what else Garth had to say about Milner and Mane plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week