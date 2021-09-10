Chelsea are set to revive their interest in 22-year-old France centre-back Jules Kounde during the January transfer window if Sevilla lower their asking price to about 50m euros. (ESPN), external

The Blues, along with Paris St-Germain and Liverpool, are also said to be keen on AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in 25-year-old forward Timo Werner, who has not started a Premier League match for Chelsea since the start of the season. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column