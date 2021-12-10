Eddie Howe has ruled out a Christmas party for his Newcastle players this year.

Despite getting their first Premier League win last weekend, the Magpies boss doesn't think it's the time to be celebrating.

He said: "I don't think this moment is the time for the players to be having a Christmas party.

"We have had a gathering this week of staff and players, a meal together, but I don't think with one, the fixture congestion, two, Covid and three, our league position, it is the time for that.

"I will be trying to get the message to them to focus on the work and the games. That takes priority over anything else."