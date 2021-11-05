Can Watford get anything out of 'nightmare' November?

Geoff Doyle, Three Counties Radio

When the Premier League fixtures were published in mid-June Watford fans were reasonably happy with their lot.

But one month didn't look too appealing: November. Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and then the first game in December - Manchester City. Five daunting games in four weeks.

It's why it was essential Watford picked up early points in the first three months and, although 10 points from 10 games is still above the relegation line, in an ideal world the Hornets would have wanted a bit more.

More worrying than the points tally have been some of the performances. Unusually the poorest have come at Vicarage Road. Watford were abject against Southampton, outclassed by Liverpool, fortunate to get a point against Newcastle and dispatched by Wolves. Only the first home game against Aston Villa did the Hornets look convincing.

They've fared better on their travels and produced their performance of the season in their last away game and must hope they can come up with something similar on Sunday, although Arsenal are likely to offer a lot more than Everton did.

Watford are going to have to scrap for points in the next four weeks and hope to grab anything ahead of a big December where the opposition quality eases. In what could be a nightmare November we'll get to see what this Watford lot have got about them.

