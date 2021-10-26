BBC Sport

Watford's stirring comeback: In pictures

Watford were twice behind at Goodison Park, with the Hornets' former player Richarlison putting Everton 2-1 up

The Hornets had not come from behind to win a Premier League game since 2019 but, after they levelled, Joshua King put them ahead

Everton had never lost a home league fixture to Watford and the away side duly celebrated wildly during their late run of goals

Emmanuel Dennis leapt in celebration after scoring Watford's fifth as Claudio Ranieri's side ran in four goals from the 78th minute onwards

Ranieri embraced Joshua King after he left the field with the match ball courtesy of his hat-trick