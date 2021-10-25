'Chelsea unlikely to have a more comfortable afternoon this season'

Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

Chelsea are unlikely to have a more comfortable afternoon this season than they did against Norwich, but the ruthless way they dispatched the Canaries is still a real statement of intent.

The Blues made light work of the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, with Mason Mount returning to goalscoring form with a fine hat-trick.

Mount and Callum-Hudson Odoi became the 16th and 17th different players to score for Chelsea in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side.

That ability to spread the goals around the side is an encouraging sign for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to juggle five competitions this winter, including the rearranged World Cup in early 2022.

That said, they were given a helping hand by a woeful Norwich side who already look destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

There was no belief or intensity to the Canaries’ play and they appeared resigned to their fate before a ball had even been kicked.

Norwich’s sensible recruitment policy and loyalty to boss Daniel Farke is admirable, and if they did go down this season they would once again be well-fancied to bounce straight back up.

But how long will the fans accept such a strategy if it continues to deliver such meek performances in the top flight?