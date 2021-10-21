Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media to preview Southampton's game against Burnley on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Saints boss:

Hasenhuttl says it is important to build on their first league win of the season against Leeds last weekend as they are heading into a "very decisive time" of the season.

On Burnley, Hasenhuttl says he has changed his opinion of their playing style over recent years. "In the beginning I thought they were only a team that kicked long" but they have “developed their game”.

On the abuse Steve Bruce received before his sacking by Newcastle, Hasenhuttl says social media has exacerbated things. “It affects you definitely. We know that social media makes it easier to jump on somebody and give negative comments.”

Armando Broja and Nathan Redmond could continue in attack after they combined for the only goal against Leeds.

He is confident Adam Armstrong will soon get back to goalscoring form: “I am 100% convinced by the player. He can score goals, he shows it in every (training) session".

Hasenhuttl wants five substitutes re-introduced in the Premier League, saying it actually favours small clubs more than big clubs. “We have to run more against big clubs, so if you get tired you make mistakes and then they have even more chances to score”.

Read more from Hasenhuttl and follow all of Thursday's news conferences