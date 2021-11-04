Liverpool 2-0 Atletico: The pick of the stats

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions - 18 wins, seven draws - their joint-longest run since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982).

This was Jurgen Klopp's 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark after Tom Watson, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.