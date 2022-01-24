Watford 'need a complete reset' after Ranieri dismissal

Watford have "lost their way a little bit" and "need a complete reset", according to Hornets supporter Jacob Culshaw from the WD18 fan channel.

"Sacking Claudio Ranieri was an inevitable decision," he told Tony Livesey on BBC Radio 5 Live Drive. "But it goes deeper than Ranieri.

"We've not had a clear plan for the last five years, in terms of recruitment or how we want to play and something needs to change.

"The Pozzo family have taken the club to the next level and done incredibly well at Watford - but we are able to say mistakes have been made along the way.

"We've lost our way and the club needs a complete reset."

Carl James from the Do Not Scratch Your Eyes podcast agreed, saying: "It's a culmination of poor policies at the club.

"It's getting to a point where this philosophy is backfiring."

