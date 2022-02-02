Spurs 'really pushed the envelope' in January

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham’s transfer business has been met in some quarters in a rather subdued manner, as it ultimately wasn’t conventionally breath-taking. Heavily mooted first-choice targets went elsewhere; the dynamism of Adama Traore will be enjoyed by Barcelona, and Liverpool now boast another elite-level talent in Luis Diaz.

Director of football Fabio Paratici’s second outing in the transfer market was more practically focused, upon players that could immediately integrate directly into Antonio Conte’s starting XIs, opposed to his initial foray last summer which was weighted in favour of prospects, in the shape of Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil.

Both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will immediately fit into the Tottenham squad. The Uruguayan will add welcome variety to Spurs’ midfield, and Kulusevski is poised to add an exciting extra dimension to the right flank.

However, this was only half the story. Conte had inherited too many players which had run their course in N17, and Paratici’s ability to re-home both on loan and permanently Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Jack Clarke, Bryan Gil, and Govan Lo Celso will reap its own rewards, as Hotspur Way was in need of fresh faces.

Lilywhite fans have grounds to be cautiously optimistic for the rest of the season. Cristian Romero is returning from injury, captain Hugo Lloris has committed to a contract extension and, should Kulusevski be able to channel the golden form he found on loan with Parma, Spurs’ attacking creativity could be something to behold.

Historically, winter transfer windows are not exactly hotbeds of activity, yet Paratici appears to have really pushed the envelope this January, perhaps just enough to alleviate a good many frustrations.