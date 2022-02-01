Brighton's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Brighton do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Seagulls:

In

Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed, loaned back for rest of season), Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin, undisclosed, Kozlowski to go on loan to Royale Union St-Gilloise), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto, loan)

Out

Dan Burn (Newcastle), Ryan Longman (Hull), Lorent Tolaj (Cambridge), Christian Walton (Ipswich), Taylor Richards (Birmingham), Jurgen Locadia (Bochum), Leo Ostigard (Genoa), Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough), Kjell Scherpen (Oostende)

Are you happy with Brighton's transfer window? Let us know your thoughts