Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The anxiety expressed by Leeds fans during this transfer window went beyond the pale.

Social media is a rough place and at times the Leeds hierarchy are in an unenviable position. While the support was recently voted the best in England by one outlet, when this vociferousness turns sour, it can be overbearing.

As the window closed, it emerged Donny van de Beek and Harry Winks were offered to the Whites on loan until the end of the season. However much either of these signings would have pacified the fans, they were firmly rejected by Marcelo Bielsa. And while it was a risk either way, a little investment could have eased the mood.

Should the club suffer further injuries, especially to a key player like Illan Meslier, the criticism of the transfer policy will become deafening.

However, at this stage, the Whites are comfortably safe in mathematical terms and have players returning from injury. The faith Bielsa has shown in the squad, including in young players like Lewis Bate, Joe Gelhardt and Kristoffer Klaesson, should in itself breed confidence. And the money saved now will open up more options in the summer.

A few good results and Bielsa will again be heralded as the genius he is, and as for social media, we can look forward to less anxiety-fuelled transfer talk.

Well, at least until the summer.

Let us know how you feel about Leeds' quiet transfer window